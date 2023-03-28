Attack on Nisith Pramanik’s convoy: HC orders CBI probe

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy after examining the documents related to the case.



The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay ordered that the investigation will be handed over to the central investigating agency “to ensure fair, unbiased and neutral investigation”.

The attack had allegedly taken place in the Cooch Behar district in the last week of February. Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari alleged in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that Pramanik was attacked and stones were pelted at his convoy when he was on a visit to his constituency on February 25.

Adhikari had sought a CBI investigation into the alleged attack while claiming that the state police had refused to register a complaint by the CISF, who were providing security to the minister.

In this case, 21 persons of the BJP were arrested. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, including 9 mm and single shot. Three from Trinamool Congress were also held. The Governor had asked the state to submit a report in the case.