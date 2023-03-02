Attack on Nisith Pramanik part of BJP’s conspiracy: TMC

siliguri: Alleging that the attack on Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik in Burirhat in Cooch Behar was orchestrated, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Udayan Guha on Thursday said that the incident was ‘BJP’s conspiracy’ and claimed that the Central police force personnel, escorting Pramanik, had allegedly manhandled the Officer-in-Charge of Sahebganj Police Station



“Till the time the Union Minister of state (Pramanik) apologises, the TMC workers will show him black flags wherever he goes to in Cooch Behar,” he added.

On Thursday afternoon, Guha held a press conference in Siliguri. He showed several pictures to the media persons in support of his claim that the Central police force personnel, escorting Pramanik, allegedly manhandled the Officer-in-Charge of Sahebganj police station. “Is this how the Central Forces work? They are working at the behest of a particular political party? How can a Central force personnel assault a Police officer? We have received many such pictures from different places. We hope this matter will be fairly investigated,” the minister added. He further said: “On that day, Nisith Pramanik himself brought anti-socials from outside in 50 vehicles. They then attacked the Trinamool workers and locals. He is doing this to control Dinhata by unleashing terror.”

Incidentally, on Saturday, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was allegedly attacked. In this case, 21 persons were arrested from the BJP. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession including 9mm and single shot. Three were arrested from Trinamool Congress. The Governor had asked the state to submit a report in the case.

“The BJP MLA of Cooch Behar North Sukumar Roy’s name is also involved in a bank robbery case in Dinhata. He was also arrested in this incident in 1995. His case is still going on in court. On June 20, there is a hearing in court in the case. But during the Assembly Election where all the candidates had to submit their affidavits on their details, Sukumar did not mention this case in his affidavit. We will look into the matter from the legal aspect. The attention of the Election Commission will be drawn on this matter,” alleged Guha.