Attack on kin of patient at SSKM: 5 in cop net

Kolkata: The police, so far, have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking the family members of a patient at the Trauma Care unit of SSKM Hospital on Sunday.

On Sunday at about 8 am, a youth identified as Sourav Modak was allegedly beaten up in front of SSKM’s trauma care centre. It was alleged that a group of about 15-20 people carrying wickets, hockey sticks and other such weapons entered the hospital premises riding motorcycles. They caught Modak outside of the trauma care centre and started assaulting him. Sources informed that the incident on Sunday was due to a clash between two groups. The accused persons were identified after checking the CCTV footage of the hospital.

The five youths, identified as Arman Barua, Jeet Ghosh, Abhijit Ghosh, Niaz Ahmed and Shahnaz Ali Khan, were spotted and arrested in the past two days. Police have registered a case against them under non-bailable sections of Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS), and a probe is underway. Cops are trying to find out the other accused persons.