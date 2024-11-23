Attack on Kasba councillor: Another held

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested another person in connection with the murder attempt on Kasba councillor Sushanta Ghosh from Samastipur in Bihar on Friday.

According to police, during interrogation of four arrested persons involved in the planning and attacking Ghosh, cops came up with a person’s name identified as Md. Phoolbabu. After a few days of probe, his location was traced at Samastipur in Bihar. Accordingly, a team from the Kolkata Police Detective Department went to Samastipur and on Friday, picked up Phoolbabu. He was produced at a local court there and taken on transit remand.

Earlier, the scooter used by the criminals who attempted murder of Ghosh was seized from the Bondel Gate area on Tuesday. Cops while probing the case came to know that a former inmate of Beur Jail in Bihar had played a vital role as a middleman between one of the arrested persons identified as Afroz Khan alias Gulzar and the notorious Bihar-based gang known as Pappu gang.

While checking the CCTV footage, police found that the scooter rider was walking towards Ballygunge Railway Station after abandoning the scooter.

These apart, police came to know that the unknown man who played the role of a middleman had come to the city about a month before the attack and made a recce. It was also learnt that Gulzar had given the shooters new SIM cards so that their original phones cannot be tracked.

Also, they used to communicate in code languages and fake names. Police are yet to identify and trace the middleman who had played a major role in the attempted attack.