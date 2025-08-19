‘Attack on cops’ during protest rally: Arrested man gets bail

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has arrested a man in connection with the alleged planning of attack from the protest rally of the terminated teachers which was scheduled to take place on Monday in Salt Lake.

However, the arrested person identified as Rejaul Haque of Jalangi in Murshidabad was granted bail on Monday after he was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court as police did not oppose the bail petition.

On Sunday at a Press conference, Aneesh Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bidhannagar Division of Bidhannagar City Police had said that they have got hold of a call recording where two persons were heard planning an attack on the police and other government employees. After playing the audio clip, police alleged that the persons were talking about pelting stones and petrol bombs at the police from the protest rally.

In the recording there was a mention of throwing socket bombs at examination centres as well. Millennium Post, however, has not independently verified the recordings. Sarkar had also informed that a case was registered.

During the probe, police had arrested Haque and on Monday produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court. At the hearing, the magistrate raised several questions regarding the sections under which Haque was booked. After the hearing, the magistrate granted Haque bail. Later, Sarkar while talking to a vernacular news channel said: “We did not oppose the bail as after the arrest he was interrogated and subsequently we found nothing for which he needs to be kept in our custody. The investigation will continue.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the organisation, Suman Biswas was detained from Adi Saptagram Railway Station on Monday morning as a precautionary measure. However, he was released later.