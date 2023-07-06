Attack on BJP’s Jalpaiguri prez, plaint lodged

Jalpaiguri: The BJP has alleged that an attack was carried out on Bapi Goswami, the Jalpaiguri district president of the BJP. It was alleged that at around midnight on Wednesday Goswami was returning home to Mohitnagar from an election campaign when his vehicle was attacked and shots fired near Bahadur Cold Storage area. A complaint has been lodged at the Kotwali police station to this effect. “We have received a complaint and are investigating” stated Samir Pal, DSP (HQ.).

