Attack on Abhishek’s convoy: CID takes over probe, 1 more held

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the probe of the incident of attack on Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy.



Police have arrested another person in connection with the case. Earlier the eight arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody for a day by the Jhargram Court. The eight accused persons were again produced at the Jhargram Court along with the other accused person who was arrested on Monday. CID appealed for their police custody but the court rejected it and granted judicial custody of all the nine accused persons till June 12.

The person who was arrested on Monday is said to be close to the prime accused in the case. Meanwhile, on Monday Kurmi people agitated outside the Jhargram Court demanding a CBI probe. Apart from the suo motu FIR registered by the police, two more FIRs were reportedly registered against the accused persons. Among those, one was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Minister of State, Birbaha Hansda’s driver who had suffered injuries when the car was vandalised.

Abhishek’s convoy was allegedly attacked by the ‘Kurmi’ protesters in Jhargram on Friday. However, he had crossed the area safely. After his car was through, agitators started pelting stones at the convoy. Hansda’s vehicle was vandalised in Salboni. Following the incident, Abhishek had alleged that the attack was planned by the BJP. After the incident, Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP was trying to create a Manipur-like situation in Bengal.