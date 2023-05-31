Attack on Abhishek’s convoy: BJP worker arrested

A BJP worker has been arrested by the police in connection with the incident of attack on Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy.

According to sources, the accused identified as Joy Mahato is a BJP worker in the area and police claimed to have enough evidence against him that he was involved in the attack. Earlier, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek had alleged that BJP was behind the attack.

The TMC supremo had said that BJP was trying to create a Manipur-like situation in Bengal.

Abhishek’s convoy was allegedly attacked by the ‘Kurmi’ protesters in Jhargram on Friday.

However, he had crossed the area safely. After his car was through, agitators started pelting stones at the convoy. Also, Minister of State, Birbaha Hansda’s vehicle was vandalised in Salboni.