Attack at Congress party office: Three held

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested three people, including key accused Santosh Rajwa, for attacking the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee office a day earlier.

They allegedly blackened Rahul Gandhi’s photos, tore placards, threatened those present, burned tyres, and tried to storm the CIT Road premises.

Reportedly, police are searching for main accused Rakesh Singh, a local BJP leader and Congress turncoat, who allegedly admitted to the act in a Facebook video, calling it a protest against comments made about PM Modi during Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Congress supporters, led by state chief Subhankar Sarkar, protested near BJP’s state office, while police set up barricades to prevent clashes. Protests were also held at Hazra Crossing.