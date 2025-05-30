Atreyee Canal erosion sparks fear of collapse in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Erosion along the banks of the Atreyee Canal in Balurghat has intensified in recent days, causing widespread panic among residents of the Atreyee Colony. Everyday, small sections of the embankment are collapsing, prompting fears that the entire colony may be swallowed by the river.

Concerned residents have approached the Chairman of the Balurghat Municipality, urging urgent intervention to prevent further damage. In response, Chairman Ashok Mitra said: “We have received a written appeal through the local councillor and residents. I have already informed the Irrigation department in writing, requesting immediate construction of a guard wall at the erosion site.”

Ward 17 councillor Prabir Dutta confirmed that the situation has worsened over the past four days. “The erosion is slowly eating into the colony. If this continues, many homes will collapse and the entire colony could be lost to the river. Residents are terrified,” he said.

The affected area falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation department. A department official confirmed: “We are investigating the situation. Steps will be taken soon to start work at the site.”

According to sources in the department, the colony is located at the junction of the Atreyee river and canal — a spot known for frequent erosion, particularly during the monsoon. Even a slight rise in water level forces residents to evacuate.

Local resident Mira Basfor shared her distress, saying: “Water is flowing right behind my tin-roofed house. The soil is collapsing daily. If it erodes just a few more feet, my home will fall. I can’t sleep at night worrying about my family’s safety.”