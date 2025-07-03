ATM loot cases: 4 from Haryana held from Chopra

Raiganj: In a major breakthrough tying together a string of recent ATM robberies, officials of Chopra Police Station (PS), North Dinajpur have apprehended four suspects hailing from Haryana, following an overnight operation in Kaliganj, Chgutiakhor Gram Panchayat (GP) under Chopra PS.

The arrested have been identified as Mehabub Khan, Mukim Khan, Md. Danish and Akhtar Ali. The quartet who had allegedly been living on rent in Kaliganj were produced before the Islampur Sub‑Divisional Court on Wednesday, where police secured a 10‑day remand to further their investigation.

Residents in Chopra and nearby areas have responded with cautious relief, hopeful police can now dismantle the broader syndicate behind the robberies. Authorities say forensic and digital evidence are still being analysed and additional arrests are anticipated as leads develop.

Police sources revealed that the same suspects are connected to the audacious ATM heists at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district and at Champasari, Siliguri.

Preliminary investigation suggests the operation was orchestrated by an interstate criminal network, which led authorities to trace the perpetrators to Haryana. Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District confirmed the arrests and said: “They have been produced to court seeking 10 days’ police custody.”