ATM catches fire as miscreants try to cut it open with gas cutter

BY MPost7 Nov 2023 5:50 PM GMT

Siliguri: An ATM caught fire when some miscreants attempted to rob the ATM and used a gas cutter to break the machine. All the cash inside the machine was gutted in fire.

According to sources, on Tuesday, a few miscreants entered the ATM with their faces covered and tried to cut the machine with a gas cutter.

At that time a police patrolling van was passing through and they noticed the miscreants. Soon, the miscreants had a clash with the police and managed to escape. However, as the gas cutter was near the machine, it caught fire. One fire engine rushed to douse the blaze.

