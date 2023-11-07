ATM catches fire as miscreants try to cut it open with gas cutter

Siliguri: An ATM caught fire when some miscreants attempted to rob the ATM and used a gas cutter to break the machine. All the cash inside the machine was gutted in fire.

According to sources, on Tuesday, a few miscreants entered the ATM with their faces covered and tried to cut the machine with a gas cutter.

At that time a police patrolling van was passing through and they noticed the miscreants. Soon, the miscreants had a clash with the police and managed to escape. However, as the gas cutter was near the machine, it caught fire. One fire engine rushed to douse the blaze.