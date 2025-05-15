Atindra Medicare told to return more than Rs 23K to kin of patient

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed Atindra Medicare to return Rs 23,722 to the family members of a patient as they were exorbitantly charged.

The complainant, Bharat Singh, told the WBCERC during the hearing that when the patient was being taken in the ambulance, they were urged to take the patient to Atindra Medicare. The WBCERC during the hearing found that the billing was a serious issue. The Atindra Medicare charged the patient Rs 75,500 for two days which the commission found exorbitant. It also found that Rs 23,722 was excessively taken from the patient.

The WBCERC has therefore asked the nursing home to refund the amount. The nursing home authorities urged the WBCERC so that they can pay back the amount in two installments as they claimed themselves to be a small nursing home. The WBCERC has therefore told the nursing home to pay the amount in two installments, first on May 25 and second one on June 25.

In another development, one Bidhan Naskar admitted his patient to Seva Hospital in Tarakeswar for gallbladder surgery. Medical records showed that the patient did not have any issue with gallbladder. The patient had actually been suffering from carcinoma. It was alleged that the doctors in the hospital carried out gall bladder operation even without properly seeing the USG report. After the gall bladder operation was carried out the carcinoma on bile duct intensified.

The patient was released. The family members finally admitted the patient to the SSKM Hospital. After six months of treatment, the patient passed away at SSKM Hospital.

As it was a case of medical negligence, it was referred to the medical council for its consideration as the WBCERC has no right to fix accountability on the doctors.