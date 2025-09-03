‘Atho Ghat Kotha’ Puja theme pays tribute to Kolkata’s historic ghats

Kolkata: As the city readies itself for Durga Puja 2025, the iconic Hatibagan Sarbojanin Club has unveiled a theme that promises to stir both nostalgia and admiration. Titled “Atho Ghat Kotha”—an unfolding enigma—the pandal pays tribute to Kolkata’s historic ghats, weaving art, culture, and spirituality into a single narrative.

Inspired by a short story by Rabindranath Tagore, the theme transforms the pandal into a living canvas, highlighting the ghats along the Hooghly River that were once bustling hubs of theatre rehearsals, wrestling matches, and solemn cremations, now overshadowed by neglect.

This year, the club has enlisted the expertise of two celebrated artists—Kolkata’s Tapas Dutta and French artiste Thomas Henriot. Henriot, born in 1980 in Besançon, France, is known for his mystical, meditative style using Chinese ink and brush techniques, honed at Xi’an Academy of Fine Arts.

Having created art on ghats around the world, including Benaras in Uttar Pradesh, he will be painting a mural

of Kolkata’s ghats, bringing a global perspective to local heritage. His past projects include collaborations with Tina Bloch’s La Ville Met initiative and the documentary “BOCA CIEGA”, which featured at the Créteil Women’s Film Festival.

Tapas Dutta, a versatile Kolkata artist trained under Susanta Paul and Sanatan Dinda, has been leading Puja art since 2013. His previous work includes iconic pandals like Behala Friends’ and Dumdum Park Yubabrinda, earning widespread acclaim for his ability to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary storytelling.

At the theme launch on Tuesday, Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s deputy mayor, Atin Ghosh, who is also a key member of the Puja club, lauded the initiative, drawing attention to the city’s neglected ghats. “Ghats in Benaras are well-maintained, thanks to Central funds, while Kolkata’s ghats remain overlooked due to neglect by the Port authorities. This theme brings focus back to our heritage,” he said, urging greater attention to restoration.

Atho Ghat Kotha promises more than visual splendor—it is a meditation on the city’s soul, a bridge between the past and present, and a call to revive the cultural significance of Kolkata’s riverside steps. As Durga Puja approaches, the Hatibagan Puja theme stands out as a celebration that is as much about heritage as it is about festivity.