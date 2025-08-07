At Rs 1.5L per kg, Bengal lab develops rare soil additive

Jalpaiguri: A government laboratory in North Bengal has developed a one-of-its-kind highly valuable soil additive that is showing remarkable results in agriculture—especially tea cultivation. Produced at the State Pharmaceutical and Phytochemical Complex in Torolpara, Jalpaiguri, the substance—Triacontanol—sells for an astonishing Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram.

Extracted from decomposed press mud, a sugarcane byproduct, this micronutrient-rich additive has demonstrated exceptional results, particularly in the cultivation of tea across Darjeeling and the North Bengal plains. “Triacontanol acts as a powerful growth stimulant,” said Subhash Bhowmik, lead specialist at the complex. “Just 50 grams diluted in 10-15 litres of water is sufficient to cover one bigha of farmland, increasing plant growth by up to 40 per cent.” The additive is used three times per crop cycle and is especially effective for tea, fruits and other high-value crops. Though demand is strong—particularly from tea estates in Darjeeling and the North Bengal plains—production remains limited to only 10 kilograms per year.

“Estates are willing to pay premium prices, but the supply is far too low,” said Sumit Ghosh, General Secretary of the Tea Association of India (North Bengal). “Wider availability could boost organic tea production significantly,” added Amitanshu Chakraborty, Advisor to the Indian Tea Planters’ Association. Initially, the lab sourced raw materials from state-run sugar mills in Bolpur, Ahmedpur and Khaitan’s mill, but with these now closed, materials must be brought in from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar—raising both costs and logistical challenges.

The lab’s operations are currently overseen by Subhash Bhowmik, who is set to retire soon. Though a junior staff member is being trained, concerns persist over the lack of skilled personnel.

“Triacontanol is 99 per cent organic and highly effective. But to meet growing demand, we urgently need more trained personnel and administrative support,” said Sanjit Guha, Deputy Superintendent of the West Bengal Pharmaceutical and Phytochemical Development Corporation.

“We’ve informed the state government of the staff shortfall, but there’s been little progress so far,” he added.