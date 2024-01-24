‘At over Rs 17 cr, world heritage DHR marks highest revenue earning ever’

The World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has marked the highest ever earnings and passenger footfall ever in the history of DHR during this financial year till December 2023. A total of 1 lakh 45 thousand 872 passengers boarded DHR trains in this financial year which generated the highest ever revenue of nearly Rs 17.3 crore, surpassing all the previous records.

“The increased earning was achieved because of the introduction of more joyride services. Huge footfall during peak tourist season and growth in passenger traffic are the main reasons for the record earnings,” said Sabyasachi Dey, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway.

Presently, daily service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling along with joy ride services are being operated between Darjeeling and Ghum by the DHR. A total of 12 joy ride services are operational from Darjeeling.

The DHR has also introduced special services like Steam Jungle Tea Safari, Red Panda, Him Kanya and others. Charter trains, special film shooting trains, heritage dining car are also some attractive services being offered by the DHR.

A new coach restaurant has been opened at Darjeeling and a heritage restaurant in Kurseong to attract more tourists in DHR. Ghum winter festival was successfully organised from November 25 till December 10 where local people and tourists from all corners gathered.

“Several initiatives have also been taken for the promotion of DHR in the country and abroad. To promote DHR, new coaches were introduced and new services were launched. Darjeeling Station is being upgraded with new features like heritage type windows, Kanchenjunga view point,” the CPRO added.

He also said: “Upgradation of Ghum Station is also under process. Partnering with stakeholders, tour operators, cultural groups and the local population for conservation and promotion of the

heritage value.”