At least one killed, 2 injured with over 80% burns in fire at factory

Kolkata: At least one person was killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory at Badu in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday afternoon.

Two fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments but later three more were sent as the intensity of the flames were increasing.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 1:30 pm, a fire broke out inside the said chemical factory located on Badu Road near Madhyamgram. Within a few minutes, the fire took a devastating shape due to the chemicals and petroleum products stored there. Dense black smoke covered the entire area causing panic among the local residents. Within a few moments five fire tenders were pressed into action. While dousing the flames, firefighters faced trouble as the factory was full of chemicals and diesel. After a few hours, firefighters were able to rescue the injured persons and a charred body was recovered. The injured persons were admitted at the Barasat Medical College and Hospital with more than 80 per cent burn injuries.

Meanwhile, the firefighters continued to douse the flames. Till last reports came in, the fire was still out of control. Sources informed that there was a tanker full of diesel inside the factory premises. Firefighters are waiting for the burning of the entire diesel while they are spraying water to cool down the surroundings. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.