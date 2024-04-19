At least four injured in ‘stone pelting’ at Ram Navami procession

Kolkata: At least four persons were injured in an alleged incident of stone pelting at a Ram Navami procession in East Midnapore district, police said on Thursday.

Four persons have been detained for their involvement in the incident that took place around 9.10 pm on Wednesday when the procession was passing through College More in Egra, a senior police officer said. Police had to lathicharge to disperse the gathering, he said. “Security has been tightened in the area. We are investigating the incident. Four persons have been detained and the situation is under control now,” the officer said.

BJP leader and its candidate from Midnapore, Agnimitra Paul, along with party workers, staged a demonstration against the alleged stone pelting incident by putting up a road blockade.