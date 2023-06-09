At least 9 persons injured in 8 road mishaps

kolkata: Nine persons were injured in eight different accidents from Thursday morning till afternoon.



Among the eight, two-wheelers are involved in seven accidents.

The first accident took place early on Thursday morning in Burrabazar. Around 5:30 am, a private bus on Route 219 hit a woman at the crossing of M G Road and Mallick Street crossing. Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver. The woman was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The second accident took place on Majherhat Bridge around 5:50 am where a motorcyclist lost control and fell. He was admitted to the SSKM Hospital with multiple injuries.

Around 9:45 am, a state-run bus hit a motorcycle on Diamond Harbour Road from behind. A woman sitting pillion suffered an injury on her right hand while the rider of the motorcycle remained unhurt. Around 10:30 am, two pedestrians were hit by a motorcycle near Surendranath College in Sealdah.

The motorcyclist somehow managed to escape from the spot after the accident. The pedestrians were rushed to NRS Hospital where one of them was admitted while the other minor injured person was discharged after

necessary treatment.

In Behala on James Long Sarani, a car hit a motorcycle due to which a woman sitting on the pillion suffered a minor injury. She was treated and discharged from a local clinic. Around 11:25 am, a goods vehicle hit a motorcycle on M G Road in Haridevpur where the rider suffered an injury on his left leg. He has been admitted to the Joka ESI Hospital. Around 1:05 pm, a car hit a motorcycle on D P S Road near Russa Road crossing in the Charu Market area. The injured rider was admitted to the SSKM Hospital with an injury on his right leg. Around 2:05 pm a goods vehicle hit a motorcycle on Red Road.

The injured motorcyclist was rushed to SSKM Hospital from where he was discharged after necessary treatment. The goods vehicle was seized by the cops of Maidan Police Station and the driver was taken into custody.