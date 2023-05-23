At least 9 hurt in 8 road accidents from Sunday evening till Mon noon

kolkata: The Nine persons were injured in eight road accidents from Sunday evening till Monday afternoon.



Among the eight accidents, two-wheelers were involved in five mishaps.

According to police reports, two rickshaw-van pullers were hit by a bus and a taxi in Maniktala and Bowbazar on Monday morning.

The first accident involving a two-wheeler on Monday took place on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass in the Pragati Maidan area.

A scooter rider was hit by a motorcyclist around 11:40 pm. Police detained the offending motorcyclist while the injured scooter rider was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC) from where he was discharged after necessary treatment.

Around 1 pm on Monday, an elderly woman was hit by a truck on Taratala Road near the Jhinjira Bazar.

Police arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle.

Around 1:20 pm a truck hit a motorcycle and fled at the crossing of Raja S C Mallick Road and Prince Anwar Shah Road.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in the incident and was discharged after necessary treatment from a nursing home.

On Sunday around 7:30 pm, a collision took place between an e-rickshaw and a motorcycle on EM Bypass in Patuli.

The rider and the pillion suffered minor injuries. Around 9:10 pm a collision took place between two scooters in the Survey Park area.

The rider of one of the scooters was injured and has been admitted to the Diamond Harbour State General Hospital.

Late on Sunday night, a motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle near Sakherbazar in Thakurpukur.

The motorcyclist has been admitted to a private hospital in Ekbalpore.

Meanwhile, various measures are being taken up to spread awareness on road safety among people.