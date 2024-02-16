At least 60 people received letters saying their Aadhaar cards were cancelled

Kolkata: Aadhaar cards of at least 60 people from East Burdwan have allegedly been cancelled.

These people, residents of Juhihati, Jaugram, Abujohati areas of Jamalpur block in East Burdwan, have received letters through the postal system informing them that their Aadhaar cards have been cancelled.

The letters were reportedly issued from the Unique Identification Authority of India’s regional office in Ranchi. It was also stated that if they have any issues relating to cancellation of Aadhaar cards they may take up the issue with the regional office in Ranchi on the Aadhaar website. Residents of these areas said that they are facing difficulties getting ration while some others are not getting bank loans. Some of the people whose Aadhaar cards have been cancelled said that they called the Aadhaar toll-free number 1947 but failed to know the reason behind the incident.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the incident has also sparked a political row. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the Assembly, said that the Aadhaar cards of tea plantation workers in North Bengal have been cancelled.

She had said: “I have asked the administration to inquire about the incident and take appropriate action. I heard that it has been instructed to cancel Aadhar cards so that people are unable to cast their votes in the forthcoming Assembly elections.”