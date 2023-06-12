At least 58K MGNREGA card holders get jobs in Alipurduar dist

alipurduar: About 58,000 MGNREGA job card holders have found employment through the Pathasree and Rastasree projects in Alipurduar. The allocation of Central funds for 100 days work has been suspended for almost two years. Even after working for two years, MGNREGA job card holders are uncertain about when they will receive their dues.



Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool national general secretary, has taken the initiative to recover the MGNREGA dues from the central government. However amidst all these problems there is some good news for job card holders of the Alipurduar district.

The state government has provided jobs to 57,249 deprived job card holders through the Pathasree-Rastasree project.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the Pathasree-Rastasree project from Bankura on March 28. The project aims to construct approximately 12,000 km of roads across the state at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. According to the district administration, in the Alipurduar district, a total of 133 roads, covering a distance of about 328 km, are being constructed in six blocks. Each road has an average length of 5-7 km.

Since the project’s inauguration, 14,66,504 working days have been generated for road work in Alipurduar district. As road construction progresses, more working days will be created. Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishads will be involved in each road project. There is also strict monitoring to ensure the proper execution of the road construction work.

Surendra Kumar Meena, the District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated, “Work on every road is progressing rapidly. Individuals with job cards have been assigned to road works. We are optimistic that the construction of all 133 roads will be completed within the specified timeframe.”

Prakash Chikbaraik, the Alipurduar district president of Trinamool, said, “No other Chief Minister in the country has ever possessed such far sight. We are not worried about the Central Government. Even if the workers are deprived of the central funds for 100 days of work, the state government will ensure direct payment for their labor. The government of Bengal is fully capable of independently providing fair wages to the economically disadvantaged workforce. However, during the Panchayat election campaign, we will reach out to the common people and make them aware of the lack of central support for the 100 days of work scheme.”