At least 58K farmers benefit under Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has provided Micro Irrigation (MI) units in the form of drip and sprinkler to 58,087 farmers of Bengal in the current financial year under BKSY-PDMC (Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana - Per Drop More Crop), bringing around 24,500 hectares of agricultural land under the coverage of micro irrigation.

The scheme launched the scheme in September 2018. The enrolment of farmers has shown significant growth in the current financial year since nearly 90,000 farmers have been registered under the scheme. This indicates greater acceptance of the micro irrigation technology amongst the farmers of the state.

The entire cost (except GST) of installation of MI unit in the farmer’s field is borne by the state. Since the inception of the scheme, a total of 1,38,593 farmers have benefitted, bringing the cumulative area of 54,150 hectares under Micro Irrigation. About Rs 363.14 crore has so far been released for the purchase and installation of MI units. Farmers can apply for benefits under the scheme around the year. Emphasis is given to timely completion of necessary formalities and installation of MI units in farmer’s fields, considering the seasonality and crop cycle.