At least 55 trains cancelled

Kolkata: Around 55 trains were cancelled in the South Eastern Railway division on Saturday due to the railway accident at Bahanaga Bazar of Balasore in Odisha



on Friday.

Meanwhile, at least five trains running through the Eastern Railway system have been cancelled on Saturday, one on Sunday, one on June 6 and one on June 7. Patna-Puri Express on Sunday, Guwahati-SMVB Bengaluru on June 6 and Kamakhya-SMVB Bengaluru on June 7 have been cancelled. At least three trains including Jaynagar-Puri, Puri-Kamakya and Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh were diverted on Saturday.

According to the information shared by Railway, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express was passing through Up Main line when it met with an accident and dashed with stationary Goods Train in Up Loop Line at Bahanaga Bazar station. The train was going at full speed across the station as it was not supposed to stop there. The impact was such that its 21 coaches derailed with its three coaches infringing on the other line (Down line).

Railway officials, in a brief said that 12864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express was passing through Bahanaga Bazar station and collided with its rearmost two

coaches derailed.

There were about 1257 reserved passengers onboard the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express and 1039 reserved passengers in Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express.