‘At least 50K people from Malda should take part in stir in Delhi’

Malda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his election campaign at the Hatimari Ground in Sujapur on Sunday afternoon gave a clarion call for a movement in Delhi after the Panchayat polls to recover the money held back by the Union Ministry under the MGMREGA scheme and Awas Yojana.



Abhishek also asked for at least 50 thousand people from Malda to accompany him to Delhi for this agitation.

Banerjee thanked the people of Sujapur for giving TMC the greatest margin of victory of almost 1 lakh 30 thousand votes in the 2021 Assembly polls in the Sujapur constituency.

Before a huge crowd, he dubbed the win of one BJP and one Congress Member of Parliament from Malda North and South constituencies respectively in 2019 as a “big blunder” by the people by trusting the propaganda spread by these parties.

Banerjee requested the people of Malda not to repeat the same mistake in the upcoming Panchayat elections slated on July 8 and also in Parliamentary polls in 2024.

He exuded fear that if the mistake is repeated, fund allocation in some more projects will further be stopped.

Training guns at the Congress, Banerjee called Adhir Chowdhury, the state president of Congress, as the “biggest agent of BJP” as Chowdhury accepted security given by the Central government without keeping faith in the state police.

“Adhir Chowdhury never attacks the BJP in West Bengal and vice versa. He is the biggest agent of BJP. In the Panchayat polls, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) have a deep understanding. But TMC has understanding only with the people, not with any other party. Rahul Gandhi in Patna asked the Opposition parties to fight against BJP together but Adhir Chowdhury is speaking the same language of BJP in West Bengal...” said Banerjee.

In a scathing attack on BJP and Narendra Modi, Banerjee mentioned the high prices of essential commodities like cooking gas, failure to give jobs to the youths, using CBI and ED against opposition party leaders, disturbing communal harmony in the country.

Abhishek said: “Cast your votes on the basis of what you see and not what you hear. Malda alone got 8 lakh 34 thousand Laxmir Bhandar, 35 lakh 17 thousand Oikyashree scholarships, 10 lakh 77 thousand Swasthya Sathi, 8 lakh 14 thousand caste certificates, 12 thousand 200 Jai Johar, about 50 thousand Tapashili Bondhu, 4 lakh 35 thousand Kanyashree, 41 lakh 42 thousand free ration in the last 11 years. Can BJP bring such a report card? The answer is a big No.” After the meeting, Banerjee headed for Purulia in a helicopter around 3:45 pm from Sujapur.