At least 5 injured in clash over land dispute

Malda: Tension gripped Harishchandrapur on Saturday afternoon after a violent clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute, turning the police station and hospital premises into a battlefield. Panic spread among patients and bystanders as both sides engaged in a scuffle, leaving at least five people injured.

According to police and local sources, the conflict began over an eight-katha roadside plot in Gangar village. For months, local residents Mojibur Rahman (65) and Sarfaraz Alam (35) had been at loggerheads over its possession. Mojibur alleged: “We purchased the land legally, but Sarfaraz and his associates are trying to seize it using muscle power.

When I protested, they attacked me in front of the police station, cut my ear and again assaulted me

at the hospital.”

Sarfaraz, however, denied the charges. “These allegations are baseless. Mojibur himself tried to grab the land with his men. When we resisted, they attacked us instead,” he claimed. Eyewitnesses said the violence began when Sarfaraz’s group allegedly stormed Mojibur’s shop before following him to the police station where fresh clashes broke out.

Even at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital, chaos erupted as supporters of both factions clashed once again. A total of four ,two each of the two sides, have been detained

by the police.

Harishchandrapur IC Manojit Sarkar said: “The situation is under control and the matter is under investigation.”

BJP district leader Rupesh Agarwal accused: “TMC is sheltering land mafias in the area.” In response, TMC block president Jiaur Rahman countered: “BJP is making baseless allegations. The party never encourages such acts. Law will take its own course.”