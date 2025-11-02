At least 45 B’deshis held while crossing border

Kolkata: At least 45 Bangladeshis, including 11 children, were held in Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Saturday when they were trying to cross the international border “illegally”, police said.

They were intercepted by BSF personnel at Hakimpur while the infiltrators attempted to enter Bangladesh without any valid documents, Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman said.

“There were 15 women and 11 children among the apprehended Bangladeshis who were handed over to the police by the BSF,” he said. The arrested people worked at various places in Kolkata and the Rajarhat area, the SP said.

They were produced before the Basirhat Court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, he said. The BSF caught 11 Bangladeshis, including four children, in the district a day ago and handed them over to the Swaroop Nagar Police Station.