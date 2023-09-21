At least 40 trains cancelled by SER due to Kurmi agitation

Despite the withdrawal of agitation by the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj on September 19, the South Eastern Railway (SER) informed that the Howrah-Mumbai route and Tata-Asansol route was affected on Wednesday due to agitation by the Kurmi community at two stations under its jurisdiction.

Since 5 am, small protests for a shorter duration like an hour or so were taking place at the branch line but according to the official, there was no serious implication of it in the train movement. However, at least 40 trains were cancelled by the SER on Tuesday due to agitation near Chandil and Manoharpur Station. “We are in contact with the DM and SP of these areas. The number of train cancellations may increase or be withdrawn depending upon the duration of these agitations,” an SER official said. Meanwhile, Eastern Railway informed that Asansol-Varanasi MEMU Express on September 21 was cancelled and around 12 trains had to be diverted via Jhajha-Patna-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

The protest was withdrawn at Muri and NSCB Gomoh on Wednesday evening, SER officials informed. At least 21 train services, which were earlier cancelled, have been restored.

The Calcutta High Court on September 19 observed that the proposed protest by Adivasi Kurmi Samaj was “illegal and unconstitutional.”