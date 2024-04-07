At least 4 dead, properties destroyed due to thunderstorms across state

Kolkata: After a week of extreme heat, thunderstorms occurred in various districts of the state leading to death of four people and destruction of properties. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has warned of thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour



and lightning. An agricultural worker identified as Laxman Malik (26) died allegedly due to lightning. The incident took place at Piasara area of Tarakeswar and the body has been sent for autopsy. It was claimed that the deceased had gone to an agricultural land for work on Sunday morning and during lightning, he fell unconscious. He was taken to Tarakeswar Rural Hospital where he was declared dead.

Another person identified as Nepal Halder (38) was also struck by lightning while working on an agricultural land. The incident took place at Gaighata police station area under North 24-Parganas. He was taken to Bangaon Sub-District Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. In Pursura, a man succumbed to his injuries after getting electrocuted during a storm. After a week of uncomfortable weather and unbearable heat, rainfall on Sunday brought both relief and destruction to people’s lives. The suburban section as well as the villages were primarily affected in the thunderstorm which took place from Sunday morning. Jamalpur in East Burdwan and Deganga witnessed destruction of property and agricultural lands. One person identified as Bhim Kar lost his life after getting trampled under a tree during the storm at Jamalpur.

A car toppled from a bridge at Jamalpur. Two people were severely injured in the incident and were taken to Burdwan Medical College. People in Deganga claimed loss of lakhs of property and agricultural lands growing papaya. Scattered incidents also took place in the city, a portion of Metro Mall’s pillar fell down after a lightning strike. Luckily, the hawkers in the area were saved and no injuries were reported. Due to trough discontinuity from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, interior Karnataka, which extends up to 1.5 kilometre above mean sea level and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind is likely to take place in various districts of the state starting from Sunday till April 10, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore notified. They have issued thunderstorm warnings in different districts of South and North Bengal. Orange warning was issued for East and West Medinipur, North and South 24-Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan. Thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60 kilometres per hour with lightning are likely to occur in these districts.

Yellow warning was used for other districts including Jhargram, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts. The department has warned of damage to standing vegetable crops and unsecured structures. People have been advised to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles during the same.