At least 4 dead, about 4 injured in lightning strikes across state

Kolkata: Four people, including two women, died while four others have been injured after they were struck by lightning.



The incidents occurred in Bankura on Monday afternoon. Rainfall lashed several parts of western districts. Victims have been identified as Chaiana Lohar (60) and Maya Lohar (38). They were residents of Gangajalghati area of Bankura while the two other deceased were from Bishnupur.

Incidentally, two cyclonic circulations will be formed in the Bay of Bengal which will bring scattered rainfall in South Bengal districts while five North Bengal districts will receive very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. People in South Bengal will witness a rise in the humidity level.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said that one cyclonic circulation will be situated in central Bay-of-Bengal while the other is expected to hover over north Andaman Sea. Several parts of South Bengal may receive scattered rainfall along with lightning. The districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Nadia in South Bengal will witness more rainfall compared to the other districts. There may be lightning in some parts of South Bengal.

The MeT office said that the districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar may receive a very heavy rainfall in the next two days. The MeT office has issued an orange alert for North Bengal districts till July 7. Many places in North Bengal may receive 200 mm rainfall in a single day.

There is no major rainfall alert in the city. Kolkata on Monday registered its lowest temperature at 29 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at around 36 degree Celsius. There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of Birbhum and Murshidabad.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of South Bengal districts on last Friday and Saturday. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the mercury will start sliding up from Monday while in some North Bengal districts the rainfall will be intensified. A low pressure axis had been stretching between Rajasthan in the West up to Bay-of-Bengal in the East that is bringing rainfall in Bengal during the weekend. As it gradually moved towards North Bengal, rainfall intensified in the region. The South West Monsoon is in its last lap.