At least 31 people held for creating chaos

Siliguri: The cops of Phansidewa Police Station have arrested a total of 31 people for creating chaos over a land issue at Bidhannagar area in Phansidewa under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.



Among the arrested, 26 are women. All the accused were produced at Siliguri Court

on Friday. On Thursday, two groups of Bhimbar village had an altercation over a 1.5 acre of land. A few locals alleged that some people who belong to the same area were trying to occupy the land and an altercation ensued over this.

Later, a group of people blocked National Highway 31 in Bidhannagar.

The protesters clashed with the cops and even attacked them when they tried to remove them from the road. A few police officers were injured in the incident.

After a long six-hour blockade, the police issued Section 144. However, this did not deter the protesters. Later, police arrested 31 people from the spot.

All of them have been booked under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 353, 186, 188 354, 332, 333, 307, 326, 427, 120B Indian Penal Code (IPC).