At least 300 people held, 828 prosecuted on Jan 1

Kolkata: More than 300 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and 828 motorists were prosecuted for flouting traffic norms on January 1 (New Year day) across the city.



According to police, since Monday evening, Kolkata Police had deputed its anti- rowdy squad and Detective department personnel, along with other teams, to patrol the city and keep strict vigil in crowded places. Traffic police personnel were directed to conduct naka checking throughout the night to put a leash on errant bikers and drivers. During the special drive, since Monday evening, a total of 341 persons have been arrested.

During the night-long raid by traffic police, 461 motorcyclists were prosecuted for riding without helmets. Also, 146 persons were detained for drunk driving. About 161 motorists were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving.

On New Year Eve, a total of 457 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and 1570 motorists were prosecuted for flouting traffic norms. Cops had started their special drive for the New Year Eve since Sunday evening, during which 773 motorcyclists were prosecuted for riding without wearing helmets, 287 motorists were detained for drunk driving and 311 motorists were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving.

On Christmas Eve, 459 motorists were prosecuted for traffic norm violation, including 89 held for drunk driving. On Christmas day, 532 motorists were prosecuted for traffic norms violation, including 103 motorists arrested for drunk driving.

Sources informed that keeping the festive season in mind the special naka checking by the traffic cops will continue for a few more days. The traffic cops have reportedly been advised to keep a close watch and be present on the road specially during late hours as drunk driving increases late at night.