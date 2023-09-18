At least 3 minors injured in leopard attack in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Yet another leopard attack occurred on Sunday night where three brothers were attacked, resulting in serious injuries.



The incident took place at Dalgaon Basti, Jateswar-I Gram Panchayat (GP), located in Falakata block of Alipurduar district.

Manish Oraon (8 years), Anish Oraon (10 years), and their cousin, Abhishek Oraon (12 years) were playing in the front yard of their house on Sunday night when a leopard suddenly emerged from the adjacent Jaldapara Forest and attacked them and inflicted injuries on all three.

Upon hearing their screams, family members rushed outside which prompted the leopard to flee.

At around 10 pm, local residents rushed the injured brothers to Birpara State General Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Ram Oraon, Manish’s father, recounted: “We were in the midst of cooking and preparing for dinner when the incident occurred. Manish is the youngest among the three and suffered the most severe injuries, including wounds on his chest, head and waist.”

Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden (AWLW) of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, stated: “We are closely monitoring the area to track the leopard’s movements and have already installed three cages in the vicinity. We are planning to raise awareness among the local residents during the holidays of the Tea Garden. We are optimistic about capturing the leopard soon.”

This marks the third incident in the region within one month. On August 27, Saradini Roy, a 65-year-old resident of Atitapara Bangkandi in Jateswar Falakata, was attacked and dragged away by a leopard while washing dishes near a tube well at around 9pm.

On September 11, another leopard attack occurred in Neponiya Division of the Dheklapara Tea Garden in the Madarihat Birpara block of Alipurduar.

Sunny Oraon, a 7-year-old child, was playing in his yard when a leopard suddenly appeared, dragging him about 100 metres away and ultimately killing the boy. As of now, the authorities have not been able to capture any leopard responsible for these incidents.