‘At least 3 dead in lightning strike in Purulia, two critical’

Kolkata: At least three persons died on Wednesday afternoon at Baghmundi in Purulia after lightning struck them. About six people were working on their agricultural land at Bhuinghora village when it suddenly started raining and they took shelter at a temporary hut where lightning struck.

The six persons were rushed to Baghmundi Pathardih Primary Block Medical Centre where three of them identified as Ramdas Hansda (55), Behar Besra (60) and Chunaram Kisku (35) were declared dead. Among the injured trio, one person was discharged after necessary treatment while the two others were shifted to Purulia Deben Mahato government hospital as their condition was critical.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area formed over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on early Wednesday morning will turn into a depression, according to the latest update from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It was too early to predict if the system would turn into a cyclone, which, if formed, will be named ‘Remal’, MeT officials said. Weather officials are keeping a close watch on the system, May being ‘the month of cyclones’ over the Bay of Bengal. The storm system is likely to move northeast and intensify into a depression by the morning of May 24. After that, the depression may continue moving in the same direction, intensify further and reach the northeast and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 25, said the MeT office. The low-pressure system will bring widespread rain in South Bengal, including Kolkata, from Saturday. While the city may escape with moderate rain, heavy showers are likely to hit some districts, including North and South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore, on Saturday, the day the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections are scheduled. The system is predicted to bring scattered spells of rain in Kolkata even ahead of Saturday. The worst impact is expected to be over East Midnapore and North and South 24-Parganas districts, where the Met office has predicted heavy rain, with gusty winds of 40 kmph-50 kmph, accompanied by lightning.

The low pressure system is likely to move north-eastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. The system will continue to move north-eastwards and intensify further. “Under favourable synoptic conditions and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning, along with gusty winds, are likely to affect districts of Bengal,” the weather report said.