At least 2,500 cops to be deployed on December 31

Kolkata: Kolkata Police personnel are all geared up to secure the city, especially Park Street and other crowded areas, on New Year’s eve and on January 1.

Around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed on December 31 and January 1 across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police, the Park Street area has been divided into six sectors. About 10 Deputy Commissioner (DC) ranked police officers will be deployed to look after these sectors.

Under the DCs, a good number of Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Inspectors and other rank and file officers will also be deployed. These apart, cops from the specialised force of Kolkata Police will keep a close watch from multiple watch towers across the Park Street and its adjacent areas. There will be about 15 police assistance booths in the Park Street area where women police personnel will also be stationed for help.

Meanwhile, Police Control Room (PCR) vans will be patrolling across the city roads round-the-clock, including Park Street and its adjacent areas. Sources informed that the night clubs, bars and hotels in the city are already under strict police vigil. Police personnel in uniform and plain clothes will also be monitoring the shopping malls, Metro stations, Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial and other important establishments.

Divisional mobile vans will patrol Kolkata round-the-clock. Apart from this, multiple Quick Response Teams (QRT) along with Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be posted at strategic points in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Anti-Crime teams from the Detective Department (DD) and Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) will maintain strict vigil across the city in order to intervene in case of any deterioration of the law and order situation.

While security in the city has been beefed up, traffic police have been directed to conduct naka checking to stop errant drivers and two-wheeler riders across the city. Special naka checking will be done to stop drunk driving. The Disaster Management Group (DMG) team will be on standby.