At least 25 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Raiganj: At least 25, including some children, were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a jewellery shop at Khudurgachchi marketplace in Dalkhola on Tuesday.



The injured were rushed to Karandighi Primary Health Center from where they were shifted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad met the patients and said: “The LPG cylinder in the jewellery shop somehow caught fire. When some people tried to put out the fire, it rolled out of the shop and exploded.”