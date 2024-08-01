MillenniumPost
At least 25 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

BY Team MP31 July 2024 7:16 PM GMT

Raiganj: At least 25, including some children, were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a jewellery shop at Khudurgachchi marketplace in Dalkhola on Tuesday.

The injured were rushed to Karandighi Primary Health Center from where they were shifted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad met the patients and said: “The LPG cylinder in the jewellery shop somehow caught fire. When some people tried to put out the fire, it rolled out of the shop and exploded.”

