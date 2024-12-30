At least 22 passengers injured as bus topples at Dantan of West Midnapore; driver detained

Kolkata: At least 22 passengers were injured after a passenger bus toppled at Dantan of West Midnapore on Sunday morning.

While 19 passengers were discharged after necessary treatment from a local hospital, three passengers were shifted to Egra Hospital as their

condition was critical. According to sources, on Sunday morning a private bus was going towards Midnapore from Mohanpur. While passing through the Khandarui area in Dantan, the bus suddenly lost control and overturned. Local residents who witnessed the accident started rescuing the trapped passengers. Meanwhile, police reached the spot and rushed the injured passengers to hospital.

The bus has been seized by the cops and the driver has been detained. The injured passengers and local people have reportedly claimed that the accident took place due to the bad condition of the road. However, cops suspect that the bus was running at quite a high speed and the driver somehow lost control due to which it toppled.