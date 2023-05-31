‘At least 20 univs in favour of implementing 4-yr UG courses’

kolkata: The expert committee appointed by the state has recommended in favour of the implementation of the four-year undergraduate courses from 2023-24 academic year.



The recommendations were submitted last month by the expert committee who had three meetings and took feedback from the universities with regards to implementation of the four-year undergraduate course.

According to a senior Higher Education official, at least 20 universities which offer undergraduate courses in the state are in favour of the implementation.

However, the state universities have raised two issues which pertains to infrastructure in terms of human resources which includes teachers and support staff and physical infrastructure in terms of building space. According to a Higher Education official, it is important to implement the four-year undergraduate course as early as possible considering the universities outside the state have already started offering it.

However, the state has not decided on this recommendation yet.In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), the undergraduate course will be of four years instead of three years. State Education minister Bratya Basu earlier said that he is going to discuss the details on NEP and centrally online admission counselling process with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The state government has a responsibility so we are more concerned. There are two things, firstly it is now known that the course under the NEP will be of four years instead of three years. It will soon come into effect. Secondly, the state government is focusing on starting a centrally online admission counselling process. For this purpose, we are preparing the required infrastructure to pave the way for a safe future of the students. This will ensure students do not have to face any hassle. I need to speak to the CM in detail for this purpose. The moment I get a green signal from her, I will inform the media,” Basu said.