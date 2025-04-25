At least 20 injured as bus collides with truck

Siliguri: At least 20 people, including a bus driver, were injured when a passenger bus collided head-on with a container truck. The incident occurred on Thursday morning near Sevoke.

The impact of the collision caused the bus to overturn, leaving its front section and the truck severely mangled.

According to sources, the bus was on the way to Meteli from Siliguri when the speeding truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on. Locals and police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Siliguri District Hospital.

Owing to his critical condition, the bus driver was later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. Another passenger was admitted at Siliguri District Hospital, while the rest were discharged after receiving primary care.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the National Highway, leading to a temporary jam in the area. Later, police cleared the road.