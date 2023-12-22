At least 15 injured in blast at shop in Keshtopur

Kolkata: At least 15 persons suffered injuries after an explosion took place at a fast food shop in Rabindrapally of Keshtopur under jurisdiction of Baguiati Police Station.



Nine persons have been admitted to multiple hospitals in the city, including three who were critically injured. It is suspected that an LPG cylinder exploded inside the shop.

According to sources, around 1 pm on Thursday, local people spotted smoke coming out from a closed fast food shop in Rabindrapally. A few people went close to the shop to find out what happened inside when suddenly a massive explosion took place inside

the shop.

Due to the impact, about 15 persons suffered injuries. The three persons who went close to the shop are critical. Due to the impact, the shutter of the shop on the opposite side of the main road also got damaged. The tremor of the explosion was felt even from more than 100 metres away.

Local residents and shopkeepers started rescuing the injured persons and rushed them to a local private hospital. After a while police arrived and all the injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

Among the 15 injured, six persons were discharged after necessary treatment. Four persons were shifted to M R Bangur Hospital and two persons were shifted to R G Kar Hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, two fire tenders pressed into action and the flames were doused within a short span of time. Later, forensic experts collected samples from the shop to ascertain the cause of

the explosion.