At least 125 places across 8 districts witness breaching of embankments

Kolkata: At least 125 places across eight districts in the state, covering an area over 10,000 metres, witnessed breaching of embankments due to river erosion. Fresh breach was reported on Tuesday from Shamsherganj in Murshidabad.



Sources said inundation is occuring in a number of areas since water release from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) that started from September 15. The situation aggravated with heavy rainfall in the state for nearly a week in the third week of September. This is perhaps one of the greatest disasters that struck Bengal in the last two decades.

The state government is distributing relief materials to the flood affected people.

The concerned public representatives, including Cabinet ministers whose areas witnessed flood like situation, are seen providing assistance to the affected.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited such flood affected areas and gave necessary instructions. The administration has provided assistance through all possible means. We have already started repairing damaged embankments in 49 areas,” state Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia said.

The areas inundated due to DVC’s water release include parts of Khanakul, Pursura and Arambagh in Hooghly. Parts of Daspur, Debra, Chandrakona, Ghatal. Keshpur in West Midnapore has also borne the brunt of the water release with 34 areas suffering from erosion. Parts of Udaynarayanpur, Bagnan and Amta in Howrah also suffered due to DVC’s water release. East Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum, Murishidabad and Malda are also affected by erosion.