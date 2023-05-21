At least 12 local trains cancelled

Kolkata: About twelve local trains have been cancelled in the Howrah division for the track modification and electrification work in the Liluah-Burdwan section.



Earlier the traffic and power block was taken from May 11 to May 20. During this period local train movement in the section was regulated. Railway has extended the block starting from Sunday to June 2.

This has resulted in the cancellation of six local trains from Howrah, one from Pundooah, two from Burdwan, one from Tarakeswar, one from Gurap and one from Shrirampur.

Meanwhile, South Eastern Railways

cancelled eight trains, including long-distance ones, like Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express due to the traffic and power block which will be taken between Kanshbahal-Rajgangpur stations under Chakradharpur Division

for launching of Normal Height Subway.

Hence, few trains leaving on May 24 have been cancelled and Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express commencing on May 23 will remain cancelled.