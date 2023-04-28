At least 12 dead in lightning strikes across state; rain lashes Kolkata

kolkata: At least 12 died in separate incidents of lightning strikes across the state on Thursday. According to reports, four persons died in East Midnapore, 2 in Murshidabad, 2 in North 24-Parganas, 3 in Howrah and 1 in West Midnapore



Erman Seikh (35) was returning home after working in the field at Suti. He died on the spot. In a separate incident, Ekram Ali (69), a resident of Bahgalpur village under Suti Police Station was struck by lightning when he was working in the field.

A tree caught fire in Farakka. A fire tender was pressed into action to douse the flame.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and rains hit the city and some parts of South Bengal districts on Thursday evening, bringing relief to people from hot and humid conditions, which had been prevailing over the past few days. According to a weather expert, the relief from heat may not, however, stay for long as the temperature will again soar.

There may be occasional rainfall in some parts of South Bengal towards the evening in the next 48 hours.The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore had predicted that there was a possibility of thunderstorms in the city and some parts of South Bengal districts, as strong moisture-laden South-Westerly wind would be blowing in the area, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorms.

Rain hits several parts of Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad a little after 4 pm. A strong breeze measuring around 40-50 kmph swept through. The rain has brought the temperature down by a few notches.

The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained hovering around 33-34 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature was recorded at 26-27 degree Celsius. Nor’wester has already hit Bengal on a number of occasions in the past two weeks. The regional meteorological centre in Alipore said scattered and isolated rainfall is expected in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours due to the impact of Nor’wester. Mercury will soar again in several parts of south Bengal early next week. Various North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.