At least 12 arrested for illegal sand quarrying

The police arrested 12 individuals and seized numerous machines during an operation against illegal sand quarrying along the Madhurbhasha Raidak River in the Boxirhat Police Station area of Tufanganj Sub-Division.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the District Superintendent of Police, stated: “The raid, led by the Tufanganj Sub-Division Police Officer and OC of Boxirhat Police Station on Tuesday night, resulted in the confiscation of a dumper and illegal sand lifting machines. The police are currently investigating the incident.”

Police sources revealed that the illegal sand quarrying took place late Tuesday night, prompting a swift response from the OC of Boxirhat Police Station and the Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer. They recovered a JCB, a poklein machine, two trucks and five dumpers at the site, where 12 individuals involved in the illegal sand extraction were

also arrested. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover any additional accomplices in the incident.