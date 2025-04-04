At least 11 shops gutted in Barobisha

Alipurduar: A devastating fire broke out at Barobisha, near the Assam-Bengal border, late Thursday night, gutting at least 11 shops and causing damages estimated at over Rs 1 crore.

The blaze reportedly began around 1 am and quickly spread through a row of commercial establishments, including a wooden furniture showroom, an electrical goods store, a restaurant, a kitchenware outlet and several other shops. Locals said they heard multiple explosions from gas cylinders, prompting residents to rush out and attempt to control the flames.

Upon receiving the alert, two fire engines from the Barobisha Fire Station reached the site, followed by an additional unit from Alipurduar. Despite their efforts, the fire intensified rapidly and was brought under control only by morning.

Alipurduar Fire Station Officer-in-Charge Bhaskar Roy stated: “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, preliminary investigations suggest a possible short circuit.” No casualties have been reported so far. An official investigation is underway to ascertain the cause and extent of the damage.