At least 10 injured in land dispute

Cooch Behar: A land dispute between two families turned violent in the Galakata area of Mathabhanga-1 block on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least 10 people injured from both sides. The injured were admitted to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Following the clash, police from Mathabhanga Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Both families have filed cross-complaints, accusing each

other of assault.

According to local sources, the dispute erupted over the harvesting of maize on a contested plot of land. Kabir Hossain, a member of one family, alleged: “The land belonged to my grandfather during the CPI(M) government. The documents are in my father’s name but my cousin Aminur Mia is now trying to grab it by force. While we were cutting maize, they attacked us.”

In response, Aminur Mia made a counter-allegation, saying: “They attacked us first while we were feeding milk to a child. If they truly own the land, they should take legal action. Instead, they are trying to seize it by violence.”

The police have registered complaints from both parties and are examining the land documents and witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation.