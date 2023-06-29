At least 10 injured after bus rams into vehicle

At least 10 persons were injured after a bus rammed behind another bus at Chamrail in Liluah on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured passengers were rushed to Howrah hospital from where all of them were discharged after necessary treatment.

According to sources, the incident took place around 5 pm near the Kona more.

A bus of route Dhulagarh to Chingrihata had stopped for passengers. After two passengers boarded the bus, when it just started moving, another bus from Kolkata-Ranibandh route failed to slow down and rammed behind the other one.

Due to the impact, the driver of the second bus started hanging in front after the windscreen shattered. Local people and traffic cops rescued the injured passengers and rushed to hospital. Both the buses along with the drivers have been detained.

Due to the accident, a traffic congestion had taken place. After almost half an hour, the buses were removed from the main road and normal traffic movement started.