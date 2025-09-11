At Gosanimari, Durga is worshipped sans new idol in 350-year-old rituals

Cooch Behar: At the historic Gosanimari Kamteswari Temple, Goddess Kamteswari is worshipped throughout the year, but during autumn she is revered in the form of Goddess Durga. Unlike most places, no separate idol is made here for Durga Puja. The temple’s centuries-old stone idol is worshipped, preserving traditions that have continued for more than 350 years.

The present temple was established in 1665 during the reign of Maharaja Prannarayan of Cooch Behar. Since then, Durga Puja has begun annually from Pratipada, the day after Mahalaya. The rituals commence with placing a sacred pot beside the Goddess’s throne, followed on Shasthi by offerings of wood apple leaves from the temple premises. The main worship begins on Saptami, when the Goddess is bathed with soil and water collected from 22 different locations. Animal sacrifices remain a central part of the tradition. From Pratipada to Navami, a pair of pigeons is offered daily. On Ashtami, a buffalo sacrifice takes place, while Dashami concludes with the symbolic sacrifice of a bowl of rice. The temple rituals have long been conducted by the Jha family, brought from Darbhanga in Bihar by the Maharaja of Cooch Behar. Their descendants continue this role today.

“Goddess Kamteswari is another form of Kamakhya. Durga Puja begins from Pratipada and pigeons are sacrificed every day. Interestingly, cloves are never used in offerings—pepper is used instead,” explained temple priest Priyatosh Jha.

Local resident Somnath Chakraborty noted: “The stone idol is worshipped, while only the Kala Bou is prepared separately. Rituals are strictly Vedic and only the priest may approach the idol. From Saptami, the yagna is performed in front of the temple and continues until Dashami, when the sacred fire is extinguished.”

With its unbroken legacy, the Gosanimari Kamteswari Temple remains a rare seat of tradition, where Durga Puja rituals stand preserved in their ancient form, drawing devotees and researchers year after year.