At Belagavi CWC, Cong to decide on 2025 plan, discuss Ambedkar issue

New Delhi: In a bid to get battle-ready for challenges ahead, the Congress will decide on an action plan for the next year at its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting named ‘Nav Satyagraha Baithak’ being held in Karnataka’s Belagavi to mark the 100th anniversary of the Belgaum session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Opposition party asserted that the “insult” to BR Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah will be taken up for deliberation at Belagavi and that there will be a “strong follow-up” on the issue.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the extended CWC meeting on December 26 has been named ‘Nav Satyagraha Baithak’ which would see two resolutions being passed.

Ramesh said the Congress is marking the current week as the ‘Ambedkar Samman Saptah’ against the “insult” of Ambedkar by Home Minister Shah. He said there is only one solution to the issue which is that the home minister be sacked and must apologise.

Ramesh said that on December 27, a ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally will be held in Belagavi. The Congress general secretary alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP want to change the Constitution and are acting contrary to its spirit.

“When Prime Minister Modi became an MP and entered Parliament, he prostrated on the steps. The result is that the old Parliament building was abandoned and a new building was inaugurated. On November 26 this year, the PM prostrated on the original copy of the Constitution, which means a new Constitution will be brought,” Ramesh claimed.

“They (BJP) do not want the Constitution. The RSS has opposed the Constitution since November 26, 1949...Constitution principles and institutions are being attacked with attempts to make institutions such as the EC being made an attached office of the home minister,” he alleged. Ramesh also lashed out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement about not raising ‘mandir-masjid’ disputes, terming it as “double standards”.

At the presser, Venugopal said the Congress has strongly taken up the issue of the “insult” of Ambedkar by the home minister and has been demanding the sacking of Shah as well as an apology from him.

He said the issue would be strongly taken up in Belagavi and ways to take it forward in the future will also

be deliberated upon.