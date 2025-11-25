At a Glance

Body of missing man found in swamp

JALPAIGURI: The body of 40-year-old Bibhas Majumdar was recovered from a swamp in central Jalpaiguri. A resident of Deshbandhunagar, he was missing for three days. Local residents spotted the body and informed the police. Officers from Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the death resulted from murder or suicide and are examining all possible angles.

Yaba tablets worth about Rs 5 lakh seized

BALURGHAT: Police seized yaba tablets worth around Rs 5 lakh from a utensil shop near Chakbhrigu bus stand in Balurghat on Monday evening, arresting two persons. Officers suspect links to cross-border smuggling through Hili. DSP Bikram Prasad said they acted on a tip-off and recovered nearly 200 grams of yaba tablets.